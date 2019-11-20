Leo Horoscope For November 21, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Leos are vivacious, natural leaders, who are very popular among their peer group and very outspoken. They are able to befriend people very quickly and love to be the centre of attention everywhere. They are independent and love to be around people who give them love and attention.

Leo - What to Expect Today | November 21, 2019

You seem to be intellectually inclined. Today, you might put your knowledge to work in a creative way and your intuition and imagination will help you produce something good. If you have been thinking about starting a new project, then today is the perfect day to do so. Let those creative juices flow and make the most of them.

Love

You have a warm heart and you are able to make anyone feel comfortable in your presence. Therefore, people love to be around you. You may have a profound effect on someone else’s relationship today. You may not even realise it but your body language and actions will communicate something else to them.

Career

You have reached a peak in your career and might start wondering if you should continue in the same line or not. It is advised that you keep all your options open and let opportunities come in. Keep yourself updated about career options as a constant flow of information will only do better things for you.

Finance

It is likely that you will be at a receiving end to some sort of financial gain or support. It is time that you plan your finances for security in the future and come up with plans to repay debts. Resist buying anything of inferior quality just to satisfy your urge to possess something new.

Health

The coming week will require you to be on your feet for the most part of it, resulting in you feeling quite exhausted most of the time. So it is advised that you start exercising from today only if you have not been doing so. Including regular physical exercise in your routine will result in better health. Needless to say that you need to avoid eating junk food at all costs.

