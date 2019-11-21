Leo Horoscope For November 22, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Leos tend to be extremely relaxed personality and have no problems making friends or partners. Leo enjoys being the centre of attention at parties. They are highly independent, but they also love being surrounded by people and having fun with them. They are faithful to their loved ones and openly show their love for friends.

Leo – What to expect today?

You could be fighting against yourself, Leo. You might receive information that is confusing or incomplete. Conversations today may be on the passive-aggressive side, and you may be sensing a hidden agenda. If you work with the mystery theme, you can have a good time in fantasy or story mode.

Love

There seems to be a thunderstorm brewing in your relationship. A conversation to clear things, conducted in a fair way, will most likely result in a close call. Whatever you try to achieve is criticised and unlikely to be accepted in a very favourable way.

Career

Do not worry too much about your work and do trust in your abilities and ingenuity. Act carefully to overcome complications. A talent for improvisation is particularly helpful in resolving problems.

Health

Do not force yourself to exercise or unnecessarily stress your body. Take short periods of rest in your hectic daily schedule. The one who is pregnant will have an easy time. You'll do some stretches by the end of the day. You've earned this rest.

Family

Be honest with yourself and consider compromising on some points. The family and your loved ones will always support you in your personal and professional matters. The planet will bless you with and your family with good signs. Your family will enjoy respect and you will gain high status in society. Some differences with the parents might emerge during the day, but your relationship will stay strong nevertheless.

