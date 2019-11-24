Leo Horoscope For November 25, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Leos are born between July 23 and August 22 and is the fifth astrological sign of the zodiac. Leos are born to be very bold, intelligent, warm, and courageous. A Leo is a natural leader of the Zodiac who is always ready to blaze a trail, to conquer inequality, and to make a name for himself along the way. Read more about the Leo horoscope prediction for today.

What to expect? November 25th 2019

Today, you won't be able to completely reap the rewards of your hard work. Try to take all things very seriously for today. You'll feel responsible and try to find sustainable solutions to today's problems. It's a good day to put an end to some worries that have haunted you for a while now.

Career

You may have an irresistible impulse to put your work schedules in order today. You want to watch it thoroughly, do some changes, or maybe make some important and necessary repairs. This impulse could be a result of a new environment, goals, or colleague.

Finance

Today’s inheritance and debt behaviour in your house show that you can be on the receiving end for now. But if you feel that more energy is needed in a debt repayment program, the stars will help you gain more accountability in that field. It's changing and becoming better day by day.

Health

Today you have to stick to your usual workout regimen to avoid being lazy and gaining some weight. Try to burn off excess energy at the gym or at a football pitch or try swimming to keep yourself healthy. Stay away from food containing high cholesterol and try eating healthier than usual.

