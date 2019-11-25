Leo Horoscope For November 26, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Leos tend to be extremely relaxed personality and have no problems making friends or partners. Leos enjoy being the centre of attention at parties. They are highly independent, but they also love being surrounded by people and having fun with them. They are faithful to their loved ones and openly show their love for friends.

Leo – What to expect today?

Pay close attention to your dreams today. Your subconscious mind could help you with the changes. You may feel a little restless and find yourself in an unsettled mood today. For those who are interested in philosophy, will experience profound knowledge. Unexpected disturbance at home or at work should be taken in your stride.

Love

Open your eyes and appreciate the myriad of opportunities available to you. Don't keep your feelings for your loved one to yourself. When it comes to matters of the heart, be discerning with your actions. As a consequence, the relationship with your partner will be harmonious and blooming.

Career

Everything is streamlined and progresses well at work. Family and business affairs may take time to resolve. Be patient and persistent. Do your best to keep your mind focused. Make sure you choose your highest priority item and work on it in a concentrated manner.

Health

It's an opportunity to stop drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and smoking (if you do). Today you may have some respiratory problems. Do not force yourself to exercise or unnecessarily stress your body. You can eat greens and sprouts for better circulation of blood.

Family

A meeting or a get together with your close friends will be very pleasant. Your sibling might help you get your point of view across. The planet will bless you with and your family with good signs. The planetary alignment might help you to strengthen your bonds with people not so close to you.

