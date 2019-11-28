Leo Horoscope For November 29, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Leos are born between July 23 and August 22 and belong to the Fire element of the zodiac. They are natural-born leaders with a flair for drama and flamboyance. These folks also a protective attitude towards their friends. Their heart clicks best with Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius. Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Theroux and Monica Lewinsky are some of the most popular Leo celebrities.

Leo horoscope – What to expect today?

You are likely to be in a spiritual state of mind today. You will feel the urge to travel somewhere that will help you learn and understand a different culture. While this may not be quite feasible at the moment, you could do some research on the subject.

Love

You believe that you know what your loved ones are thinking. Do not rely on your mind and make any assumptions as this will land you in hot water. You will need to be careful or this will only complicate your state of mind. You just to relax and listen with an open heart and mind, rather than making any kind of speculations at the moment.

Health

You shall be very cautious about your physical health and hygiene today. You are encouraged to start a new diet and get into a new exercise routine. Also, try stepping out in your favourite outfit and pair of footwear as this will affect your confidence and mental health.

Career

Do not shy away from trying something new today. It is a good time to invest in yourself and work on your technical abilities. However, be careful as someone at your workplace may resent you for your recent accomplishments. Do not allow their jealousy to inhibit you.

Money

It is time that you bring financial stability in your life. You should be able to make enough savings that will help your potential in securing financial freedom. Also, remember to keep away from your extravagant purchases and consider a smart investment plan. This is the right time to make investments that will reap you long term gains.

