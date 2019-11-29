Leo Horoscope For November 30, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Leos are high spirited, caring and passionate people. With the lion as their symbol, they are known to love themselves the most and enjoy being in the spotlight. These people will give their heart and soul into any relationship that they get into. When negative emotions like anger, ego, and jealousy creep into them, they find it very difficult to function properly.

Leo horoscope – What to expect today?

You need to be calm and compassionate to others today. Take some time out of your day to meditate and think about the future you want for yourself in your life ahead. There can be several triggering points in your life today that will build up a huge amount of frustration inside you but you must be calm and not invite trouble.

Love

There is a huge possibility of something great happening to you. For the single Leo, it is a great chance to mingle around. Your partner has been patient with you and chosen to put your past deeds behind. Give your partner time and enjoy a great evening Now is the time to finally appreciate their efforts and mutually decide the path for tomorrow.

Career

You are unnecessarily getting frustrated with your colleagues at work. Your lack of self-control with your emotions may be seen as a sign of incompetence at your workplace. This behavior is not good and must be worked upon.

Health

You need to workout and maintain the balance in life. Eat but exercise too. Its time you rethink your lifestyle choices now. You need to put a pause on the stress-eating that you have been doing nowadays. You must eat greens and sprouts for better circulation of blood.

Family

You must prioritise your family life. Take things in a good way and forgive them for past mistakes. You must go on holiday together and make bonds stronger with family members. Your siblings need your help, so you must be there for them.

