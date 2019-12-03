Libra Horoscope For December 4, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Librans are born between September 23 and October 22 and the zodiac sign belongs to the Air element. People born under this sign are peaceful, fair and they hate to be alone. A Libra born are inspired by good books and they are in a constant chase for justice and equality. The ruling planet of Libra is Venus, which makes people great lovers. As per the sign's basic traits, Librans always want the best experience and results.

Libra – What to expect today?

You will be able to make all your dreams come true that have been unfinished due to some reason. Students will be able to do academically well and will enjoy good career and health. There is a need for you to work really hard in order to get what you desire in life. You may have to experience a lack of mental peace and anxiety.

Love

Those who are single will find their special someone. Those in a relationship will make it official by putting a ring on it. Both of you will enjoy some romantic and quality time together. You need to keep calm and maintain a healthy relationship with your partner.

Career

A new opportunity will be available to you today. Your hard work and self-help will bring your growth and success in your career. Business partnerships could be challenged during the day. You reap the rewards of the extra effort you invested in past years.

Health

It is going to be an average day for you health-wise. Your work will make you busy all the time and you will not find a place for yourself. You should have proper juice and food to maintain your fitness and health. Find out time for rest.

Family

Today your family life will be peaceful and favourable. Also, there will be an atmosphere of celebration as someone might surprise you with a visit. If your children are giving examinations, they will do excellently in studies and will score good marks in exams. All in all, your day with the family will be pleasant.

