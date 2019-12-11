Libra Daily Horoscope For December 12 | What To Expect Today

Librans are born between September 23 and October 22 and the zodiac sign belongs to the Air element. People born under this sign are peaceful, fair, and they hate to be alone. They are inspired by good books and are in a constant chase for justice and equality. The ruling planet of Libra is Venus, which makes people great lovers. As per the sign's basic traits, Librans always want the best experience and results.

Overview of December 12, 2019 - Love, Money, Business, and Health

Love, Friendship and Family

Your love life seems to be good today as you may get some time in the evening to spend with your partner. Try to stay in a romantic mood because an unnecessary argument can ruin it for both of you. Keep a track of your mother's health. You will get unexpected support from your siblings at home. The atmosphere at home doesn't seem to be good today.

Business and Career

Though you might experience minor problems and arguments with your colleagues, the overall day seems good. There are possibilities of getting success in your latest project. You will give a tough competition to your rivalries. By the evening, you may get good news related to your work life. Maintain a healthy relationship with your female colleagues as there support and favour could help you later.

Health and Wellbeing

Librans often complain about back-pain, kidney problems, and skin diseases. Keep a track of your sugar intake, and also avoid stress eating. Carrying a box of mixed dry fruits are preferable. Try to stick to your diet and have lots of water. Go out alone for a walk to get a peace of mind. Overthinking can cause you a headache.

Money and Finance

A Libran is likely to go through a bumpy road for a while in matters related to finance and money. Purchasing or spending investments on house or vehicle would most probably become the reason of stress later in the year. Profits from old savings might help you to pay current debts. Go through and keep an account of your existing resources.

