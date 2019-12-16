Libra Daily Horoscope For December 17: Overview Of The Day

Libras are born between September 23 and October 23. People of your sign are not usually extremely competitive. It is not that you are not ambitious but it is just that you go after your goals and dreams in an independent and unique way. Yet something you are after now may have a stronger element of competition attached to it than you are used to. Try to get into the spirit of it. If you are out to win at this quest, it is likely that you will. If you are born under the zodiac sign, here is what your horoscope says today:

What to expect today?

Love

You might be thinking to surprise your partner today. Only thinking about it would not work, you will have to take action. If you are single, you might meet someone special that has been in your thoughts for ages now. Also, take care of your pets; they need you more than you know.

Career

If you do not feel like working today, do let this feeling overtake you. You are better when you take things into consideration and in control. Try to do your best, and do not back down. You will face tremendous growth in the coming time.

Health

Today the ball is in your court. Go out, and workout for a while, this will keep you energetic all day. No disease will touch you, and things will be bright for you today. Try to keep up with life. Your body is a temple, and you need to maintain it with great care. Avoid junk food, and take good care of your internal organs.

Money

You will end up saving a lot today if you use your head properly. Spend for necessities, but avoid spending too much on your wants; rather focus on your needs. That is what matters. But, if you are faced with a windfall, it is destiny telling you to treat yourself. Make it count.

