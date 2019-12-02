Libra Horoscope For December 03, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Libras are born between September 22 and October 22, ruled by air sign, they often strive to create equilibrium in all areas of life. Ruled by Venus, Libras highly value relationships. Popular among their friends, Librans can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views as well.

Librans- What to expect today?

This month is about to bring some good news and a lot of 'me time' for you. Today is one of those days when you spend your time in solitary and self-indulgence. You are your own master today and will avoid contact or conversations with your partner and friends. Some disruptions, may, however, disrupt your tranquillity, but nothing will deter your 'me time'.

Love

You will have little to no conversation with your partner today. This might disappoint or upset your partner. To better the situation, be in touch with your partner over text messages. Your social skills are on the downside, so avoid going on a date. This is not the best time to flirt or tell jokes.

Career

Today is an ideal day to sit back and bask all the appreciation for your hard work. This phase will prove to be a payback period for all your efforts that you might have put in the past. With sharper communication skills, you will be able to work wonders at your workplace.

Health

Today is an ideal day to start a gym term or a new exercise regime. Today, your mind and body will function in synergy, so spend your day catapulting a new diet regime. Just plan your day well in advance and keep health as your priority.

Family

Your social skills are on a downside today, so plan the day in activities that do not require many people around you. Try to utilise this period to make financial planning more efficient to avoid making a hasty or wrong financial decision.

