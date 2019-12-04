Libra Horoscope For December 05, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Libras are born between September 22 and October 22. Ruled by the air sign, they often strive to create equilibrium in all areas of life. Libras highly value relationships. Popular among their friends, they can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views as well.

Librans- What to expect today?

You will be dominated by your emotions today, which could lead to a temporary self-conscious phase. This is a vulnerable phase of your life, where even a stare from a strange can evoke multiple emotions in you. Be focussed and meditate to keep your mind sane and healthy.

Love

Today your emotional quotient is high, so avoid meeting your partner. You might have an intense fight with your partner and this might also lead to the closure of your relationship. It is advised to communicate with your partner through messages and calls.

Career

Though your emotional quotient is high, your work-life will be undeterred by the same. There are chances of your work partner or acquaintance turning lucky and beneficial for you. Today, you will be swamped with work and you will complete all of it with diligence and concentration.

Health

Today is an ideal day to start a gym term or a new exercise regime. Today, your mind and body will function in synergy, so spend your day catapulting a new diet regime. Just plan your day well in advance and keep health as your priority.

Family

Today is the best day to spend time in solidarity. A family gathering is on the cards, that will help you boost your mood and engage in fruitful conversations. Keep calm as your temperament might stand as a deterrent in your sanity, leading to the closure of long-known relations.

