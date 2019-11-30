Libra Horoscope For December 1, 2019 | Libra Daily Prediction

If you are a Libra, in your horoscope, there is a lot going on in your house and you do not know where to stop. Do not lose hope and let everything fall into place eventually. Take one task at a time to complete. Keep doing it till all tasks are done. Also, take brakes so that you might feel better about yourself.

Love

You might decide to give love a miss today. You have been through a lot and feel like you have been in an intense relationship. Now that they are closing in on you, you might want to get yourself into a compromising place. Do not let go of your pride to be safe from those who breached your comfort zone. You are stronger than people presume you to be. Keep distance until they engage with you.

Career

You are having a great time in your career and you will also be facing a lot of new challenges. You might get a challenge which can turn the tables for you and the ball will be in your court. You will have to work a lot for it and if you do your life will much be easier than before. Your colleagues will respect you more.

Money

Your financial horoscope indicates that you will have a tough time with your money. You will need to set up a better investment plan and also start saving for yourself. Keep a balance between income and expenses to make it through the time. You will also need to keep your day to day activities working so discuss the expenses with your family and also consult any elder in your house.

Health

Healthwise, you might be having a good day. Recently, you have been working out and started to eat healthily. This has made you active than before. You have been taking good care of your body this has led you to generate more energy, which in turn, will help you focus this in the right direction.

