Libra Horoscope For December 14, 2019 | Libra Daily Prediction

Libras are born between September 23 and October 23. People of your sign are not usually extremely competitive. It is not that you are not ambitious, you can be very ambitious. It is just that you go after your goals and dreams in an independent and unique way. Yet something you are after now may have a stronger element of competition attached to it than you are used to. Try to get into the spirit of it, Libra. If you are out to win at this quest, it is likely that you will. If you are born under the zodiac sign, Here is what your horoscope says today.

What to expect today?

You have been working quite hard towards your goal from the past week. Stay focused and the reward will come to you. Try to tackle the negative thoughts which are distracting you from your goals. Your lucky number for today is white and yellow and lucky number is 10, 17 and 43.

Love

You might be thinking to surprise your partner today. Only thinking about it would not work, you will have to take action. If you are single, you might meet your friends today after a long time.

Career

You would not feel like working at your workplace today. Try to focus on your goals. Stop carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders.

Health

Your health does not seem to be good today. Try meditation to calm your mind. Take care of your health and avoid unhealthy food.

Money

You should start focusing on financial goals which ensure stability. Seek help from your peers or seniors to make a plan to manage your financials in an organized manner. Planning and organizing your financials way beforehand will allow you to have a better grip on your money in the future.

