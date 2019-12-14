Libra Horoscope For December 15, 2019 | Here Is What The Day Holds For You

Libras are born between September 23 and October 23. People of your sign are not usually extremely competitive. It is not that you are not ambitious, you can be very ambitious. It is just that you go after your goals and dreams in an independent and unique way. Yet something you are after now may have a stronger element of competition attached to it than you are used to. Try to get into the spirit of it, Libra. If you are out to win at this quest, it is likely that you will. If you are born under the zodiac sign, Here is what your horoscope says today.

What to expect today? December 15, 2019

Today, you may find yourself in disagreement with others in a shared endeavour because there is someone involved that you do not like or that you do not think very highly of. But despite how fair you are as a person, you may not be able to see how unfair this is to you and to others. If you allow your perception to one person to affect what you do, then you are not being fair to anyone. Try to look at the big picture here, and see what is best for all. Only then you will come to a fair conclusion.

Love

Today, you are twice blessed. Because even the time you spend with your lover is going to be a memorable one. What would be better than a green cocktail and strawberry ice cream?

Career

If you have been unhappy with your boss about your salary, today is a good day to walk into the lion's den and demand a fair share. Just do it politely. You will succeed because luck is on your side.

Health

Today luck is going to be in your favour from dawn to dusk. Although you are kind and considerate, you might not prefer to lend your helping hand to anyone in your professional or social circle. It is better to stay at home.

Money

Your efforts are unlikely to bear any fruits on the financial matters today. You should rely on some of your close friends to boost your finance. You should hope that your luck is good.