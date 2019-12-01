Libra Horoscope For December 2, 2019 | Libra Daily Prediction

Librans are born between September 22 and October 22 and are ruled by air sign. They often strive to create equilibrium in all areas of life. Ruled by Venus, Libras value relationships a lot. Librans are known for their diplomatic nature and their constant need for balance in every sector of their life. Librans always weigh their options before making a decision and prefer fairness and justice above anything. Popular among their friends, Librans can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views as well.

Read Also| Libra Horoscope For November 26, 2019, | Libra Daily Prediction

Libra - What to expect today?

Well, you may have to face a few challenges today. However, stay strong. It’s your time to go out and do something for yourself. You need to work on your hobbies and your life so that you can enjoy your life better.

Read Also| Libra Horoscope For November 27 - Know Libra Daily Predictions

Love

Now that you have an intensely intimate relationship with your partner, you will need to keep it together. Many will try to break it but if you believe in your partner then you can easily go a long way. You will like that he/she is fighting for you and feel yourself to be lucky to go through your relationship.

Read Also| Libra Horoscope For November 28, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Career

As you are going to face a new challenge today, you might want to be prepared for it. Reading the latest updates about your business might help you develop your skills and make the best out of your challenge. You will see a bright light at the end of this challenge which might open many doors to your career.

Money

Striking a healthy balance between income and expenses help you go through this tough time. You will also need to keep your day-to-day activities working so discuss the expenses with your family and also consult the elders in your house.

Health

Your energy-filled body will feel a bit week because there is a lot going on in your life. Make sure you take good care of yourself or you can also end up being sick. Focus your energy in the right direction.

Read Also| Libra Horoscope For November 30, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction