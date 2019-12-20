Libra Daily Horoscope For December 21, 2019: Overview Of The Day

Libras are born between September 22 and October 22. Ruled by the air sign, they often strive to create equilibrium in all areas of life. Libras highly value relationships. Popular among their friends, they can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views as well.

Librans- What to expect today?

The day will bring happiness and joy to your life. You will be spending most of your time with your loved ones, or close to your home. Along with happiness and ecstasy, you will be nurturing all the aspects of life that make you feel secure and comfortable. Today your emotional quotient will be high, so take special care of your mind, as you might end up making irrational decisions at work or home, which might upset your colleagues or closed ones.

Love

All the dreams of a perfect romantic evening that you have nurtured in your dreams will come true today. It is an ideal day to spend time with your beloved. Spend some quality time with your beloved. Plan a candle-light dinner with your partner, and unwind over conversations.

Also Read | Libra Daily Horoscope For December 16: Overview Of The Day

Career

You are a rational thinker, but today your logic will take you in the wrong direction. This might lead to some misfortunate events and mistakes at work. Beware and keep your calm, and take good care of this point.

Health

Today is an ideal day to start a gym term or a new exercise regime. Today, your mind and body will function in synergy, so spend your day catapulting a new diet regime. Just plan your day well in advance and keep health as your priority.

Also Read | Libra Daily Horoscope For December 17: Overview Of The Day

Family

Today is an ideal day to spend time in solidarity. A family gathering is on the cards, this will help you connect with your loved ones and will be a mood booster. Your high emotional quotient can be a deterrent to your happiness. Keep calm and do not let your sanity be affected by anything.

Also Read | Libra Daily Horoscope For December 19, 2019: Overview Of The Day

Also Read | Libra Daily Horoscope For December 20, 2019: Overview Of The Day