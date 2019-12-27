Libra Horoscope For December 28, 2019 | Libra Daily Prediction

Libra (September 23-October 23) is the seventh astrological sign in the zodiac. There are only three zodiac air signs and Libra is one of them. Librans are usually the ones who love living at peace by keeping complexities at bay. A Libran will usually be a person who will try to avoid any altercations by their presence of mind. They are firm believers of equality, balance and harmony.

Libra - What to expect today?

Today is the day of change, you will behave unlike your nature and take a more serious attitude towards life. Your seriousness will help you gain some opportunities and responsibilities that will prove to people that you can be responsible too. By evening you may visit an art gallery or heritage or cultural place.

Love

You will please your partner for a certain approval. You might want their help in your social life. Seek balance! For singles, your behaviour and ideas might be at odds today. You're not sure where you stand. You might decide something and change your mind right away.

Career

Your stars are making you more open to ideas and different atmospheres. This will help you with your work. It is high time that you enhance your memory power so as to solve complex problems effectively. Important projects will get solved on time. You may express your views at the meeting.

Health

Your legs might be a bit sore from all this coming and going you're doing to get your home set up so beautifully. It's a good day to enjoy outings. Activities will add to your energy.

Finance

All your money will be spent on communication and travelling today. This is, by the way, a good day to spend money on a new mobile or a Tablet. Communication is the key to success, so investments done in that area should be worth it.

