Libra Horoscope For December 29, 2019 | Libra Daily Prediction

Libras are born between September 23 and October 23. People of your sign are not usually extremely competitive. It is not that you are not ambitious, you can be very ambitious. It is just that you go after your goals and dreams in an independent and unique way. Yet, something you are after now may have a stronger element of competition attached to it than you are used to. Try to get into the spirit of it, Libra. If you are out to win at this quest, it is likely that you will. If you are born under the zodiac sign, here is what your horoscope says today.

Libra Horoscope - What to expect?

You may feel a little low today and that may frustrate you to some extent. You may find it hard to gauge through the issues. You will be spending time alone as that may make you feel better. Spend time with your loved ones and family members that may help you feel better. You will have a good time with your family members too.

Career

You are likely to spend time thinking about project developments and whether they are going to be successful. You should not worry as this time will pass away easily and you will receive better results. You will feel thankful for all the changes. You friends and family members have supported you immensely during these tough times. Don't forget to thank them.

Love

Today, you are likely to be twice blessed. You will enjoy spending time with your partner. You are likely to spend time doing some fun activities and have fun. What would be better than sipping your favourite drinks and eating a delicious meal with your partner?

Finance

Your efforts on the business front are likely to bear great results today. You should rely on some of your close friends and your partner to boost your finance. You should hope that your luck is good. Stay calm and things will be fine.

Health

Today luck is going to be in your favour. Although you are very considerate about the people around you, you may not want to lend your hand on the professional front. It is advised that you stay home. Your mental health will soon be fine.

