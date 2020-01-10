Libra Horoscope For January 11, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

You may have spent a lot of time recently searching high and low for an answer, and you may have already had an answer in mind that you preferred. But you may have overlooked the truth in favour of that preferred answer, Libra. You may be avoiding the real answer because it does not match with what you think or with what you are hoping for. Be honest with yourself, and you will get what you really need.

ALSO READ | Libra Horoscope For January 09, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

What to expect today?

You might have a positive day today. You may also get some negative thoughts but do not worry cause it would not last long. Think about the present moment instead of thinking about something that has already happened. Your lucky colour for today is green and black and your lucky number is 7,14 and 27. Let us take a look at how your horoscope may affect your love, career, health, and money today.

ALSO READ | Libra Horoscope For January 08, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

Love

You might spend some quality time with your partner today. You may spend the entire day having significant conversations with your partner. If you are single, you will meet your old group of friends today.

ALSO READ | Libra Horoscope For January 07, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

Career

You need to wait for your results. Be patient about your targets do not expect the results to come overnight. You need to understand that life goals do not work that way. You will end your day on a positive note.

ALSO READ | Libra Horoscope For January 04, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

Health

You have been following an unhealthy diet and you might forget about your fitness. Unhealthy diet might make you feel lazy. Try including vegetables and fruits in your diet which will make you feel energized.

ALSO READ | Libra Horoscope For December 29, 2019 | Libra Daily Prediction

Money

Today might not be a good day to invest your money. If you still want to then take advice from your seniors regarding your investments. Do not create a confusing situation for yourself.