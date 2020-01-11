Libra Horoscope For January 12, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

Libra is the seventh sign in the zodiac which is an air sign. Libras are born between September 22 and October 22. Libras often strive to create equilibrium in all aspects of life. Libras highly value relationships. Popular among their friends, they can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views. They are over thinkers and can often be attracted to superficial things.

Relationship

You might have to initiate the conversation with your loved one, however, it’ll all be smooth sailing from there. It’s time to put some old school romance in your life. Light some candles, cook some dinner, get some flowers and take things slow. It’s time to show your person that you love them. Conversing with them will clear everything for you, but don’t let your ego get in the way. If they can’t give you enough, you take a step closer.

Career

You will be under a lot of stress today to complete your task and meet deadlines. With a little bit of determination and with the help of a friendly co-worker, you will be able to ace the tasks at hand. You will be very unsure about your work today and will doubt your desires. Do what your heart says and follow your passion. Libra, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, you just have to work through some dark times to see it.

Health

You have been taking care of your health and the results can be seen. Eat light and keep yourself hydrated. Make sure that you keep doing what you are doing in order to maintain good health. Although you might be restricted by your lazy nature, push yourself to do a little bit more.

Finance

You’ll learn that money has a way of getting spent, however, the money you spend will come back to you. Your spending habits will be challenged and you will learn a new way to manage your finance. Money is a huge part of life, but it isn’t everything. You will spend some money and a way to earn more money will make its way to you.

