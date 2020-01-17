Libra Horoscope For January 18, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

Libra is the seventh sign in the zodiac which is an air sign. Libras are born between September 22 and October 22. They often strive to create equilibrium in all aspects of life. Libras highly value relationships. Though they are popular among their friends, they can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views. They are over thinkers and can often be attracted to superficial things. They are intuitive, however, they can often come across as ungrateful.

What to expect today?

Today you shall be a perfect example of excellence. However, be careful. It always pays to be safe rather than sorry. Keep your eyes open and pay attention to the fine print before signing any contract or paper. You might be surprised once you see the entire picture.

Love

Dear Libra, today your love relationship is a little ordinary. This is all because of a misunderstanding that you have a hard time-solving. Each one sticks to their guns and both of you don't listen to one another, which doesn't really favour communication. If you are single, you will appreciate peace today. Not because you blame some people but because you really feel the need to get in touch with yourself and your current desires.

ALSO READ | Libra Horoscope For January 17, 2020 | Libra Daily Prediction

Career

You lean on confrontation in your professional life. And there is a reason why. Your behaviour triggers negative reactions from your colleagues. Your superiors do not really appreciate this behaviour. Keep your cool and bank on self-control.

ALSO READ | Horoscope For Today | Daily Money And Finance Horoscope For January 17, 2020

Health

You feel a little tensed. Careful, don't carry heavy stuff. You will be in much better humour in the second half of the day. Healthwise, the first half does not look good but the second half looks good.

ALSO READ | Cancer horoscope for January 17, 2020 | Know your daily horoscope predictions

Money

It is necessary for you to think twice before you make any spendings. Do not engage in making new investments today. It is likely that you will need to consider a new savings plan.

ALSO READ | Pisces Horoscope For January 15, 2020: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions