Libra Horoscope For January 26, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Libra is the seventh sign in the zodiac which is an air sign. Libras are born between September 22 and October 22. Libras often strive to create equilibrium in all aspects of life. Libras highly value relationships. Though they are popular among their friends, they can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views. They are over thinkers and can often be attracted to superficial things. They are intuitive, however, they can often come across as ungrateful. Read ahead to know more-

Libra – What to expect today?

You may have to handle multiple tasks at work today. You are likely to feel despondency coming your way and you may find it difficult to handle all the problems and that will harm your temperament today. You may feel an urge to get out of this drama and get a break. Make sure you give yourself alone time at the end of the day and that will make feel better.

Love

This may be an exciting day for you as you are likely to get closer to your partner. Your relationship may take a new turn today and you are likely to be involved seriously. This is likely to give you some moments of happiness. However, it is in your control to handle your insecure feelings in the relationship.

Career

You are likely to hear some good news today. You will get an opportunity to travel abroad for work. The journey may be for a short time but its impact on your career will be highly beneficial. Pack some of your best suits because you are in a position to impress others. Keep your business cards handy.

Finance

Today you will have to deal with a partner overseas to make business. You will feel that if you choose the right business partner you will receive higher financial returns. Just make sure you know who know about your partner. Be open and realistic about what you want and state your requirements in a proper way.

Health

If you are driving a car, then you need to be cautious. Be alert on the road and abide by the traffic rules. Minor bumps can be avoided if you pay attention to your driving. Also, make sure you don't spend time outside as you may suffer from sunburns.