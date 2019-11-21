Libra Horoscope For November 22, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Libras are born between September 22 and October 22, ruled by air sign, they often strive to create equilibrium in all areas of life. Ruled by Venus, Libras highly value relationships. Popular among their friends, Librans can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views as well.

Libra Horoscope- What to expect today?

Today is the ideal day to start a new business venture. As luck is in your favour, any work you start will turn out to be fruitful. Take out time to indulge in some 'me-time'. You could do a bit of retail therapy or go for a spa session.

Love

You will be very clear-headed and calm today, which will help you solve your problems with your partner. You will spend the day having significant conversations followed by a romantic date with your partner. Leave the tensions away and try to enjoy the moment with your partner.

Career

Today, you need to be assertive and attentive at work. Your superiors will not be happy with your work and might condemn your working style and procedures. Businessmen should delay all their work related to investments for a few days. As today and the days after are not ideal to indulge in financial matters.

Health

Today your body and mind will not work in synergy, so plan the day. You will feel tired than normal doing your daily tasks. Just remember this phase of bad mood and health is not permanent. Just plan your day well in advance and keep health on your priority.

Family

You will be very busy today. Spending most of your day with your partner. This will affect your relationship with your family, who might feel neglected. Just be mindful of their emotions and feeling. If you have a tight schedule, just drop a message on asking their well-being.

