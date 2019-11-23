Libra Horoscope For November 24 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Libra is the seventh sign in the zodiac which is air sign. See what your horoscope says today- You are smart enough to figure out and resolve a confusing situation. If you are stressing over a dilemma like this, dear Libra, then it is only because you do not recognize how smart and resourceful you are. Look back at a similar situation that you handled successfully and maybe even with aplomb. Consider the recent challenges you mastered. If you review your many strengths, you will see how very capable you are. Do not let confusion or a hurdle put you down today and force you to underestimate yourself in some way.

What to expect today?

Today you can expect things to get smoothly. The work that you have been busy with might get over today. But if you finish it sooner, you might have a relaxing day. Your lucky colour for today is orange and grey and lucky number for the day is 4, 11 and 29.

Love

Today you might have to focus on maintaining a positive outlook on your relationship. Spend some quality time with your partner. If you are single, you will spend some good time with your friends.

Career

Your concentration power is high which can be of good advantage for you to focus on your projects. Any changes coming your way should be accepted positively. Start communicating with people and make contacts that will help you in the long run.

Health

Whatever you may be going through now, Libra, you need to recognize that this too shall pass. Do not stress on it. You might be feeling lazy today to exercise. It is alright to take a break but do not forget to focus on your fitness goals. Stay hydrated and have a healthy diet.

