Libra Horoscope For November 25, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Librans are born between September 22 and October 22, ruled by air sign, they often strive to create equilibrium in all areas of life. They are ruled by Venus, Libras highly value relationships. Popular among their friends, Librans can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views as well. But they are primarily known for their calm and balanced demeanour.

Libra Horoscope: What to expect today?

Today is an ideal day on the personal front. As luck is in your favour, your efforts will finally start to pay. Take out time for your better half and enjoy a lavish dinner with them. Start your day with gratitude so that you feel happy and understand how fortunate you are to have what you have.

Single

Singles might feel lonely today. You want to stay inside the home and let go of all the good things that you might come across today if you dare to take the plunge. Try to stay aware and open your eyes. This way you will realise how important you are for the people who love you. There might be someone that you have not been able to notice. Strike a conversation and open up with people, soon this could turn into something better and bigger.

Relationship

You will be surrounded by good news today. Your partner will shower you with many of love and surprises. Your energy doubles up when combined with your partner’s. Therefore, it would be better to share things with him and divide the work amongst yourself. You will be able to spend quality time with your better half this day. Make the best use of this opportunity, before work pressurises your shoulders.

Career

This day, your efforts will be recognised at your workplace. If you are in the creative field such as interior designing or painter, superiors will appreciate and value your work. You will come across beneficial opportunities. Pay attention and do not miss any for a brighter future.

Health

You feel fresh today. Waking up active will make you stay fulfilled throughout the day. Libra, today you feel as if your wishes have come true. Furthermore, the feeling of gratitude will make your day even more optimistic.

