Libra Horoscope For November 27 - Know Libra Daily Predictions

Librans are great listeners. People born under this sign tend to be highly intelligent and charismatic. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Librans are diplomatic individuals. They do not take impulsive decisions easily.

Some Important facts about Libra zodiac sign:

Libra: 23 September-23 October

Element: Air

Lucky Number:2,7,1

Ruling Planet: Venus

Lucky colour: White and Orange

Libra-What to expect today?

FAMILY:

Sometimes one has to let go of things that are bothering them in order to maintain a calm and peaceful environment at home, and today is that day. Try to focus on staying away from a situation at home, which might lead to a heated argument. Also, it's best to go for a movie or an outing with family today, as you need to spend some quality time with your loved ones.

HEALTH:

You might feel a little unwell towards the second half of the day. Try to stay away from cold food items and drinks as they aggravate the issue of cold. The best option is to rest today as much as possible. Also, practice some meditation and yoga for relaxing the mind and body.

CAREER:

You need to stop behaving and acting like a miser all the time. The key here is to invest as much possible in secured policies or schemes that might promise good returns. It is advisable to seek advice from family before investing your savings. You are about to experience a calm day at work today.

LOVE

You are very happy and contented in your relationship. You are taking good care of your partner, and you both are in a happy space. You are in a fun-loving mood, and today you plan to do some fun activity, maybe play an outdoor sports game. If single, you might have an encounter with your prospective future life partner in a restaurant or a café. Stay alert; try to strike a conversation without being too inquisitive.

