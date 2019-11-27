Libra Horoscope For November 28, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Librans are born between September 22 and October 22, ruled by air sign, they often strive to create equilibrium in all areas of life. Ruled by Venus, Libras highly value relationships. Popular among their friends, Librans can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views as well.

Libra Horoscope: What to expect today?

Today is the perfect day to spend some quality time with your other half. You may bond with your colleagues at the workplace and spend an evening hanging out with them. On the personal front, try to slow down and relax enough to save your energy for the next day.

Relationship

After immense efforts, your relationship is finally back on the track. Libra, this day you can bring out your whole other romantic side rather than the usual practical one. Try to pay attention to your partner’s needs. Keep the worries and stress away and enjoy your quality time with the other half to the fullest.

Single

You are gullible and emotional, which makes you resort to self-doubt as well. You might try to compare your crush with other people's partners. This will lead you to meet new people and explore different personalities out there. But try not to give somebody the right to influence your decision about the perfect partner no matter how close they are to you.

Health

Recently, you have been working out and started to eat healthily. This attitude of yours has made you comparatively active. You often sit idle or relax and try to find something to do at home or in the workplace. On the other hand, you need to try and understand the importance of taking rest and filling up with the energies for the next day.

Career

Lately, the work environment has been full of hustle due to the deadline for the project which has been finally finished now. This is the time to slow down and relax with your colleagues. This new avatar of your co-workers might make you feel better about them. Moreover, they will help you change your opinion about them in a very positive manner.

