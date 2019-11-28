Libra Horoscope For November 29, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Librans are very peaceful in nature and hate being alone. The air sign is represented by scales and reflects the sign's balance and fixation with oneself. Partnership is what matters to them and relationships are of utmost importance. Fun fact – Libra is the only Zodiac constellation in the sky represented by an inanimate object.

Daily Prediction for Libra - What to expect today?

You will be able to tackle and get done with all of your pending work today. It is a good day on the work front. All the responsibilities that you take up today will be fulfilled to complete potential. Expect a good day in all aspects and spend time with your loved ones. Be wary of the people trying to take you down.

Love

This is an excellent day to tackle and try to sort out the problems you are having with your love life. Otherwise, the situation may get worse later. Stand by your partner through everything and be more understanding than usual today. Spending time with your loved one today will reduce stress.

Career

You will be unusually active in the first half of work today. But you will also be faced with prime difficulties and will be expected to complete them in a given timeframe. Luckily, the second half of the day will be at ease for you if you manage your work well.

Health

Today may be a busy day for you as the stars have you locked for a day full of adventures. These activities will demand high physical energy. The day will be good on the health front. Engage in doing smart work more than hard work.

Finance

You will receive a monetary bonus in the first half of the day. This seems like a good day to invest, make sure you consider saving up. Family members will be open to your financial ideas and will support you through it.

