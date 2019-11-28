Librans are born between September 22 and October 22, ruled by air sign, they often strive to create equilibrium in all areas of life. Ruled by Venus, Libras highly value relationships. Librans are known for their diplomatic nature and their constant need for balance in every sector of their life. Librans always weigh their options before making a decision and prefer fairness and justice above anything. Popular among their friends, Librans can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views as well.

Libra Horoscope For November 30, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

About Today

You will manage to find joy in the simplest of things and cherish them today. Your household may be cluttered; however, it won’t have any major impact on you. You will find the time to sort things out at home if there were any pending issues. You will want to explore some new hobbies or newfound talent. You have tremendous space for a good day so go ahead and make the most of it.

Love Life

You will be in tremendous luck as you will experience a new chapter into your life unfold. You will be at the forefront of something beautiful. You will finally muster up the courage to make the right moves and they will indeed work in your favour. Make use of today as it will somehow shape up to be a catalyst for your future.

Career

You will want to push others into taking up responsibilities and tasks. This may put out a bad image and may cause you to lose out on important opportunities. Make the most and grab whatever opportunities are given your way. This will make shape up a bright future for you and will ensure you get the opportunities you deserve.

