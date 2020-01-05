Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | January 6, 2020

Numerology has a very deep meaning in life. It runs parallel to the concepts of astrology. Numerology is the relation between numbers and personality traits, destiny, events, and situations. Numbers are very important in one’s life and numerology is the study about how numbers will affect one’s life.

Daily Numerology for Ruling Number 1 - what to expect today?

Numeroscope Predictions:

Today your positive vibrations are going to be high, which is some good news. You may be able to anticipate the feelings of people around you. Especially of someone in your family or married life. You will feel very loved today. All your needs for affection will be taken care of. You will feel very good and positive today.

How to calculate your ruling number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 28, your ruling number will be 2 + 8 = 10. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to further add this number to get a single digit. So it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 5 will have their ruling number as 5.

Personality traits for people with 1 as their ruling number

People whose Personality Number is 1 in numerology are very competitive. They are self-driven and highly motivated beings. They think highly of themselves. They command respect. They need to be careful because often they can be considered intimidating. They love taking risks or being the first ones to jump into something involving risk. They are very loyal.

