Numeroscope: Daily Numerology For Number 1 | December 19

Numerology is the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It essentially predicts one’s future through numbers. Numerology may help predict what you can expect from your day. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the number 1 for today.

What to expect today for people with the number 1 today?

Things will go great but you must watch out for threats. A friend who shall be close will try to seek information from you. You will shortly get news on a trip that your family has been planning since long. Someone in your family is about to get married. Things will be messy at home as the marriage preparations start. You must watch out for threats. The good angel shall protect you but you must keep yourself on alert.

How to find your numerology number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 16, your ruling number will be 1 + 6 = 7. If your birthday falls on October 25, your ruling number will be 2 + 5 = 7. A person with a one-digit birth date like October 7 will have their ruling number as 7.

Number 1: Personality Traits

People with ruling number 1 are known to be one of the highly ambitious among the nine numbers. They are creative and are very definite in their thinking. They are hardly confused during any situations. Number 1 people are also known to be stubborn and can't tolerate domination. On the career front, they love their freedom and perform their best when they are left alone. They also have good chances to perform well while venturing into the business front but they have to make sure that they don't get overconfident by their achievements.

