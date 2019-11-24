Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | 25 November 2019 | Number 1

The science of Numerology is similar and runs parallel to the science of Astrology. Numerology deals with the connections between numbers and personality traits, destiny, events, and circumstances. The science of numerology is dependent on numbers, just like the science of astrology is based on planets. Here are the daily numerology predictions for people with 1 as their daily number:

Numeroscope predictions: 1

Today is the day for starting new ventures. People around you will empower you today, in everything that you plan to do. To maintain the situations, keep a check on your relations with others. Maintenance of your physical and mental health is key for having a great atmosphere around you.

How to calculate your daily number?

One of the most prominent numerological calculations you will benefit from is your daily number. It is a pretty simple equation that you can do for yourself regularly. All you need to do is reduce, and for this calculation, you will need the current date, month and year as well as your birth date, and birth month. First, you will have to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on August 18, and wanted to know the daily number for November 25, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: August is the eighth month of the year. 8 reduces to 8. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 18. 18 reduces to 9 (1+8 = 9)

Current Month: November is the 11th month. 11 is reduced to 1 (1+1 = 2)

Current Date: The date is 25, which reduces to 7 (2+5 = 7)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number = adding all the master numbers 8+9+2+6+3 = 29 which is then further reduced to 2+9 = 11 which will be then reduced to 1 (1+1 = 2) as the daily number.

Personality Traits

People with their ruling number as 1 take a special place among the nine single-digit numbers. It is touted to be the number of creation, and the primal force from which the other numbers spring forth. The 1 is known to be a doer, who is powerful enough to produce results even in the most challenging situations.

