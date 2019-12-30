Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | December 31 | Number 8

The science of Numerology is similar and runs parallel to the science of astrology. Numerology deals with the connections between numbers and personality traits, destiny, events, and circumstances. Your numerology is a part of the karmic imprint you bring to this lifetime to help you grow spiritually. Here are the daily numerology predictions for people with 8 as their daily number:

Daily numerology of number 8 - what to expect today?

Numeroscope Predictions: 8

Practicality will be the focus for you today. With this 4-day’s essence, you are sure to find your mind sharp and alert. Tasks that require mental attention like calculations will also be easier today. While this might be a time of celebration for you, you are sure to enjoy more when the work is done fast. Have the work done and plan some fun for later.

How to calculate your daily number?

One of the most prominent numerological calculations you will benefit from is your daily number. It is a pretty simple equation that you can do for yourself regularly. All you need to do is reduce, and for this reduction, you will need the current date, month and year as well as your birth date, and birth month. First, you will have to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on August 18, and wanted to know the daily number for December 31, 2019; you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: August is the eighth month of the year. 8 reduces to 8 (already a single digit master number) Birth Date: The date of birth is 18. 18 reduces to 9 (1+8 = 9) Current Month: December is the 12th month. 12 is reduced to 3 (1+2 = 3) Current Date: The date is 31st, which reduces to 4 (3+1 = 4) Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3) Daily number = adding all the master numbers 8+9+3+4+3 = 27 which is reduced to 9 (2+7 = 9)

Personality Traits for people with 8 as their daily number

Drive, Ambition and Authority are some of the most recognisable traits of the number 8. The 8 is goal-oriented, focused, and has excellent judgement, can discriminate and is a realist and practical. The closest relative of the number is 1, as they both are robust, have strong leadership and do not shy away from confrontation. However, 8 also has diplomatic skills and human understanding, which is why they excel at business and finance related ventures.

