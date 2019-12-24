Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | December 25 | Number 4

Numerology has a very deep meaning in life. It runs parallel to the concept of astrology. Numerology is the relation between numbers and personality traits, destiny, events, and situations. Numbers are very important in one’s life and numerology is the study of how numbers will affect one’s life.

Read | Horoscope For Today | Daily Career And Business Horoscope | December 24

Daily Numerology for Ruling Number 4 - what to expect today?

You may feel that you are unable to communicate your feelings to someone you think should know of them. The biggest reason behind it is that you are presuming how they will react and the consequences. While you may be correct about it, you need to know that it is their right to know. When you are in a relationship, it is easier to let things slip by because they may lead to consequences that neither of you wants to face. But that is not the correct way to go about it. Tell your partner whatever it is that you want to because this will make your relationship stronger.

Read | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope Number 3 | December 24, 2019

How to calculate your ruling number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 28, your ruling number will be 2 + 8 = 10. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to further add this number to get a single digit. So it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 5 will have their ruling number as 5.

Read | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | December 24 | Number 9

Personality traits for people with 4 as their ruling number

People whose personality number is 4 are goal-oriented, disciplined, neat, and clean. They are very organised. They do not like to draw much attention to themselves as they like to keep their lives private. They are very straightforward and appreciate people who do not beat around the bush. As mentioned earlier, they are very private people, hence they do not have a big social circle.

Read | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 8 | December 24, 2019