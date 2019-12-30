Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | December 31 | Number 1

Numerology is the study of numbers about a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can help you know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the number 1 for December 31.

Number 1 – What to expect today?

Challenges will come your way but you will handle them with utmost confidence. Nothing will bring you down today since you are not one who goes down easily. You are not a spiritual person, but there is a possibility of spiritual growth in yourself. According to numerology horoscope, your character and personality will change for the better.

How to calculate your daily number?

It is a simple equation that you can do by yourself. For this calculation, keep a tab at the current date, month and year along with your actual birth date and month. Now, you need to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will have to sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on July 17, and wanted to know the daily number for November 1, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: July is the seventh month of the year. 7 reduces to 7. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 17. 17 reduces to 8 (1+7 = 8)

Current Month: November is the 11th month. 11 is reduced to 1 (1+1 = 2)

Current Date: The date is 2, which reduces to 1 (2+0 = 2)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number = Adding all the master numbers 7+8+2+2+3 = 22 which is then further reduced to 2+2 = 4 as the daily number.

Personality Traits

People with number 1 as their ruling number are extraordinarily creative and have high Intellectual qualities. Given their charisma and charm, they tend to attract a lot of people. People with ruling number 1 are very naive and always need someone to guide their way through. They also tend to have a forgiving nature.

