Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope For Number 1 | December 21

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny, and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 1 for December 21.

Numerology – Daily Prediction for Number 1 for December 21

What to expect today?

You will find yourself with people you don't like to hang out with. This will affect your reputation as the people around you will do things that you don't stand for. It will be a physical and mental test for you. There are chances that you will catch a fever. This is a good time to plan and grow your professional horizon. You and your loved ones are going to have an amazing day, but to get this you will need to stay away from other people in your life. Your lucky number is 17 and your lucky colour is light grey.

Find your number

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality Traits

People with Number 1 as their ruling number are extra-ordinarily creative and have high Intellectual qualities. You are an individual who prioritizes their tranquillity above all. You may feel like you are drifting apart from loved ones due to this quality. Let go of the rigid belief and start embracing your relationships. The professional sphere of your life is dynamic and successful.

