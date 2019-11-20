Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | November 21

Each zodiac number is unique, and so is the individual that is associated with it. Numerology is a way to understand the personality and characteristics of people belonging to each number. The movements of their ruling planet influence an individual's behaviour. Your path number is probably the most influential numerological aspect to consider in life.

Number 1 – What to expect today?

Welcome to a Three day, One. The energy from this vibration may see you contemplating your talents today, and whether or not you're applying them on a daily basis. Realising your full potential and utilising your abilities in your career is most fulfilling. But if this is not happening for you, you may want to find ways to bring more of your talents to the existing workplace - or explore other options. You may want to talk with your supervisor about this to see if there are opportunities of which you aren't aware.

How to calculate your daily number?

It is a simple equation that you can do by yourself. For this calculation, keep a tab at the current date, month and year along with your actual birth date and month. Now, you need to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will have to sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on July 17, and wanted to know the daily number for November 1, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: July is the seventh month of the year. 7 reduces to 7. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 17. 17 reduces to 8 (1+7 = 8)

Current Month: November is the 12th month. 11 is reduced to 1 (1+2 = 3)

Current Date: The date is 2, which reduces to 1 (2+0 = 2)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number = Adding all the master numbers 7+8+3+2+3 = 23 which is then further reduced to 2+3 = 5 as the daily number.

Personality traits for people with 1 as their ruling number

People with ruling number 1 are usually trustworthy and good listeners. They tend to be a good secret keeper. They also get emotionally attached. These qualities of them sometimes hurt them as they very easily trust other people.

