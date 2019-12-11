Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | December 12

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 1 for December 12.

Numerology – Daily Prediction for Number 1 for December 12

What to expect today?

Today, you will feel like taking it slower than usual.With a stressful workday on your chart, try and relax with a movie night or so. Given your inclination and dedication towards work, a break is just what you need. Consider spending time with your loved ones. Allow yourself to have a slower day than usual and take as much time as you need to get through it.

Find your number

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality Traits

People with Number 1 as their ruling number are extra-ordinarily creative and have high Intellectual qualities. You are an individual who prioritizes their tranquility above all. You feel like you are drifting apart from loved ones due to this quality. Let go of the rigid belief and start embracing your relationships. The professional sphere of your life is dynamic and successive.

