The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | December 12

Horoscope

Numeroscope: The people whose ruling number is 1 are usually very intellectual and optimistic in nature. Read on to know the details regarding daily prediction.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
numeroscope

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 1 for December 12.  

Numerology – Daily Prediction for Number 1 for December 12

What to expect today? 

Today, you will feel like taking it slower than usual.With a stressful workday on your chart, try and relax with a movie night or so. Given your inclination and dedication towards work, a break is just what you need. Consider spending time with your loved ones. Allow yourself to have a slower day than usual and take as much time as you need to get through it.

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 2 | December 11

Find your number 

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8. 

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | December 11 2019 | Number 3

Personality Traits 

People with Number 1 as their ruling number are extra-ordinarily creative and have high Intellectual qualities. You are an individual who prioritizes their tranquility above all. You feel like you are drifting apart from loved ones due to this quality. Let go of the rigid belief and start embracing your relationships. The professional sphere of your life is dynamic and successive. 

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1| December 11, 2019

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope Number 4 | December 11, 2019

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG