Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | December 14

Numerology is the study of numbers in relation to a person's birthday, personality traits, destiny and life events. it runs parallel to the concept of astrology and hence it is an essential aspect of predicting one's day through numbers. It makes use of numbers the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies. It can give you an overview of your day in terms of health, love, career and finance. Read ahead to get an overview of the day for people with Number 1.

Numerology – Daily Prediction for Number 1 for December 14

What to expect today?

You will find a very slow start for the day. The tasks that you have to accomplish may seem impossible. However, you must know that because you are feeling lazy and demotivated, things seem tough. However, with enough conviction, you will manage to sail through. The only way to tackle this is by going out on a job or any exercise that will energize you and make you feel like a warrior. Do not worry, the day is going to end on a good note and you expect some surprises today.

Find your number

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality Traits

People with Number 1 as their ruling number are extra-ordinarily creative and have high Intellectual qualities. You are an individual who prioritises their tranquillity above all. You feel like you are drifting apart from loved ones due to this quality. Let go of the rigid belief and start embracing your relationships. The professional sphere of your life is dynamic and successive.

