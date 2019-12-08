Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | December 9

The science of Numerology works in the same way as the science of Astrology. The astrology deals with understanding and predicting the personality and happenings through the signs, whereas numerology deals with understanding the personality and happenings through the numbers. Numerology helps understand how the person's day is likely to go by assessing their ruling number. Here are the daily numerology predictions for individuals with ruling number 01.

Read| Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | December 4, 2019 | Number 1

Number 01 Numerology - What to expect today?

Numeroscope Prediction Today

If you belong to number 4 then it's your lucky day. Your superiors will be a lot of help to you. Today you will also have a deep talk about your life with your mother which will make you feel much better than ever. Your investments have borne fruits beyond your expectations. You might also make a new friend who will make you laugh. Your lucky number is 11 and your lucky colour is silver.

Read| Numeroscope: Numerology Overview Of The Day, Number 1 | December 5

How to calculate your daily number?

One of the most prominent numerological calculations you will benefit from is your daily number. It is a pretty simple equation that you can do for yourself regularly. All you need to do is reduce, and for this calculation, you will need the current date, month and year as well as your birth date, and birth month. First, you will have to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on August 18, and want to know the daily number for November 5, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: August is the eighth month of the year. 8 reduces to 8. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 18. 18 reduces to 9 (1+8 = 9)

Current Month: November is the 11th month. 11 is reduced to 2 (1+1 = 2)

Current Date: The date is 05, which reduces to 5 (0+5 = 5)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number: adding all the master numbers 8+9+2+5+3 = 27 which is then further reduced to 2+7 = 9 as the daily number.

Read| Numeroscope: Numerology Overview Of The Day, Number 1 | December 6

Personality Traits

Individuals with ruling number 1 are curious and good listening skills. They are very liberal and always looking for constant change. They hate stability in life. Their enthusiastic nature is very contagious. So they make a lot of friends and they also love socialising. They are easy-going, approachable and accept people's opinions with an open mind. They love interacting with many people and try new things. They have such a mercurial nature that they bounce back easily and do not hold any grudge.

Read| Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | December 7