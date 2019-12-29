Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 2 | December 30, 2019

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 2 for December 28.

What to expect today?

You need to plan a little more in terms of every aspect. You have been very unsystematic about things and that has started reflecting in the way you deliver. Try to make a schedule and work accordingly. That will help you get a hold on the work. In terms of personal life, try to communicate more often as you have been distant for too long. Things will fall apart if you do not try and fix it. Make things right by taking control of them.

Find your number

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality Traits

People with ruling number 2 are usually very calm and meticulous in nature. The people with dominant number 2 have the habit of over-analysing everything and think logically before any move they make. Their gentle nature makes them peaceful, and they are also highly sensitive in nature. They are also generally close to nature and enjoy being poetic.

