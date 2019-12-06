Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 2 | December 07

The science of Numerology works in the same way as the science of Astrology. The astrology deals with understanding and predicting the personality and happenings through the signs, whereas numerology deals with understanding the personality and the various events through the numbers. Numerology helps understand how the person's day is likely to go by assessing their ruling number. Here is the daily numerology predictions for individuals with ruling number 02.

Number 02 Numerology - What to expect today?

You may have to deal with some minor issues at work. Make sure that you maintain your calm and the issues will resolve soon. You may also get frustrated over unnecessary minute details. But your intellectual skills help you solve the issues with great ease. On the personal front, issues with your partner will be resolved and you will feel great today.

How to calculate your daily number?

One of the most prominent numerological calculations you will benefit from is your daily number. It is a pretty simple equation that you can do for yourself regularly. All you need to do is reduce, and for this calculation, you will need the current date, month and year as well as your birth date, and birth month. First, you will have to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on August 18, and wanted to know the daily number for November 05, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: August is the eighth month of the year. 8 reduces to 8. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 18. 18 reduces to 9 (1+8 = 9)

Current Month: November is the 11th month. 11 is reduced to 2 (1+1 = 2)

Current Date: The date is 05, which reduces to 5 (0+5 = 5)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number: adding all the master numbers 8+9+2+5+3 = 27 which is then further reduced to 2+7 = 9 as the daily number.

Personality Traits

Individuals with ruling number 02 are all about knowledge, wisdom, and creation. These individuals possess high levels of thinking due to which they can see the world through a wider angle. They have learnt lessons that one has to learn in order to move ahead in their life. They are very emotional people and are quite sensitive in their feelings. They do not like to play with their feelings because they take things a little more seriously than others. They are very content with their life. They also love spending time in nature watching birds and enjoying the greenery.

