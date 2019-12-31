Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 3 | January 1, 2020

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one's future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 3 for January 1st, 2020.

Number 3 – What to expect today?

For you to make some important decisions, this is a strong week. This is a good time to explain the expectations of everyone if you're dating. Some will be able to go further into a relationship. Others will understand that no matter what they do, their needs are not fulfilled by something about a partnership. In this situation, the powerful choice is to speak or get out. It's your life and you're entitled to seek happiness.

Find your number

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality Traits

People with number 3 are usually very confident and bold. They often believe to see the world with their point of view. They are very emotional and have a soft corner for things. They showcase their creativity in the best way possible and never believe in showing off their talent. They have a very mature approach to things in their life. They take everyone seriously and respect each person's perspective and opinion. Sometimes they do overthink a lot and are very sensitive from inside.

