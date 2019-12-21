Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 5 | December 22

The study of numbers in relation to a person's personality traits, destiny, and life events is known as numerology. It runs parallel to the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one's future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can help you to know what to expect from the day in terms of health, finance, career, love, etc. Read ahead to know what the day has to offer you if your number is 5.

What to expect today?

If you belong to number 5, you will feel like your home is not the place you belong due to the difference in thoughts. But do not worry, you will have a really good time as you speak to your mother and clear things up. You might see your rivals coming your way. You will need to deploy tactics to be safe from them. It seems like you will be facing a lot of expenses today. Be ready to dip into your savings. You will panic a bit about your partner's health. Your lucky number is 1 and your lucky colour is Light Red.

How to find your number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality traits

People who have 5 as their ruling number often seem to be very hyper and tend to overthink a lot of things. They think twice before spending time with someone or opening up to someone. Many also like keeping their thoughts to themselves as sometimes they have a lot to talk about, but fewer opportunities to open up. They are also very creative and social. They believe in the real morals of life.

