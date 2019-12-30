Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 5 | December 31

Numerology is the study of numbers in relation to a person's personality traits, his destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and is an essential aspect of predicting one's future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the number 5 for December 31.

What to expect today?

Today is the last day of the year. Earth has completed its whole journey around the sun and is all set to enter into a new era, with a new journey, new struggles, and a renewed vigour to live, sustain and spread life. People with their ruling number as 5, 3, and 6 will have an exceptionally good day. They will leave their troubles and worries in the past and will come up with ways to overcome the issues they may be facing. If you do not have anything on your mind that is consuming your energy, then you need to get out there and try to live more, experience more, and things will go uphills, with you learning new things, new philosophies, and a new way to live your life to its fullest.

How to find your number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 16, your ruling number will be 1 + 4 = 5. If your birthday falls on October 23, your ruling number will be 2 + 3 = 5. A person with a one-digit birth date like October 5 will have their ruling number as 5.

Personality traits for people with 5 as their ruling number

Numerology personality of number 5 is adaptive and equipped to deal with changes easily. They mostly enjoy freedom. They are very adaptable and the most important part of their life is an adventure. They are great self-promoters and it can bring success to their lives. They are believed to be travel enthusiasts and fickle-minded. Work-life is secondary to number 5s. They see it as a means that allows them to enjoy their lifestyle. They will tend to change jobs as frequently as relationships. They tend to look to satisfy their immediate urges by any means possible.

