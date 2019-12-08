Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope Number 5 | December 9, 2019

Numerology has a very deep meaning in life. It runs parallel to the concepts of astrology. Numerology is the relation between numbers and personality traits, destiny, events, and situations. Numbers are very important in one’s life and numerology is the study about how numbers will affect one’s life.

Daily numerology for ruling number 5

Owing to your highly competitive nature, you have been stressing about work a lot lately. Today you could take some time out and relax. While being self-motivated and competitive is a good thing, it is important to kick back and relax too. Otherwise, you will not be able to appreciate the smaller things in life. While you are always aiming to achieve bigger goals, the smaller things in life are the ones that make a huge difference. Do not get so busy working that you forget to spend time with your family.

How to calculate your ruling number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 28, your ruling number will be 2 + 8 = 10. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to further add this number to get a single digit. So it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 5 will have their ruling number as 5.

Personality traits for people with 5 as their ruling number

People whose personality number is 5 in numerology are very competitive. They are self-driven and highly motivated beings. They think highly of themselves. They command respect. They need to be careful because they often can be considered intimidating. They love taking risks or being the first ones to jump into something involving risk. They are also very loyal.

