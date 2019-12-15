Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 7 | December 16, 2019

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 7 for December 16.

Numerology – Daily Prediction for Number 7 for December 16

What to expect today?

Today is the day when all your dreams shall come true. You shall meet someone new and life shall get exciting with this person. You must focus on your work though and have a balance. You should make some investment as it's a good time to invest in some projects. Plan a family trip as its been long since you have gone out on a vacation.

Find your number

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality Traits

Number 7 are curious beings. They are the thinkers, and analysing things are their forte. They may tend to be introverted, inconsiderate, and opinionated at most times. They should give themselves some credit as they have the power to embrace a balanced life as they encompass a balanced mind themselves. Number 7 beings may find themselves being attracted to the spiritual side of life as well. In the negative traits, Number 7 people are found to be egoistic, selfish, and pessimistic at times.

