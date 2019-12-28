Numerology is an enthusiastic approach to how numbers can affect human lives. Astrology and numerology are somewhat similar. In astrology, a person’s day is predicted through their sun signs or planets. Similarly, in numerology, a person’s day is predicted through numbers from 1-9. Here are the daily numerology predictions for people with 7 as their daily number.

Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope - Number 7 - December 29, 2019

About Today

It is about time that you complete all your pending assignments and fulfil your commitments. The year promises a positive week ahead for you, hence make the most of it and invest your time well. Discuss your ideas with potential prospects and try to get an outcome out of those discussions. Make the day even more productive by investing some time with your loved comes. Try making a plan with them and spend the day with them and have a meaningful evening.

How to calculate your daily number?



The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on December 25, your ruling number will be 2 + 5 = 7. If your birthday falls on December 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to further add this number to get a single digit. So it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a single-digit birth date like January 7 will have their ruling number as 7.

Personality Traits for people with 7 as their daily number



The people falling under this number are denoted as ‘The Seekers’. They are the seekers, the thinkers and the searchers of Truth. Sevens are very good at understanding behaviours and catching lies. This numerical represents introversion and shyness. Their intellect is good but can’t be seen during the early age. The 7s stay away from gossips. They are never materialistic, money means nothing to them.

