Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 7 | January 14, 2020

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and so it is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Read on to know what numerology holds for the Number 7 for January, 14.

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope For Number 4 | January 12, 2020

Number 7 – What to expect today?

You are in a spiritual mood today. This is not the time to get into competition with anyone. You will have a hard time facing them. Just stay at your house and enjoy time by yourself and you are likely to feel much better. The prospects of romance seem to be much brighter today.

How to calculate your daily number?

It is a simple equation that you can do by yourself. For this calculation, keep a tab at the current date, month and year along with your actual birth date and month. Now, you need to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will have to sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on July 17, and wanted to know the daily number for November 1, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope For Number 5 | January 12, 2020

Birth Month: July is the seventh month of the year. 7 reduces to 7. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 17. 17 reduces to 8 (1+7 = 8)

Current Month: November is the 11th month. 11 is reduced to 1 (1+1 = 2)

Current Date: The date is 2, which reduces to 1 (2+0 = 2)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number = Adding all the master numbers 7+8+2+2+3 = 22 which is then further reduced to 2+2 = 4 as the daily number.

Personality Traits

Number 7 are curious beings. They are the thinkers and analysing things meticulously is their forte. They may tend to be introverted, inconsiderate and opinionated at most times. However, they should be proud of themselves as they also have a balanced mind that helps them gain complete control of themselves. You may find yourselves being attracted to spirituality sometimes in your life. In the negative traits, Number 7 people are found to be egoistic, selfish, and pessimistic at times.

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 8 | January 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Numeroscope | Daily Numerology Horoscope For Number 9 | January 12, 2020