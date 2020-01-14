Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 7 | January 15, 2020

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and so it is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Read on to know what numerology holds for the Number 7 for January, 14.

Number 7 – What to expect today?

You have started feeling good and happy. Your partner brings the best out of you in ways you never imagined. However, the family problems that have been troubling you recently will soon find its end. You need to stay calm and positive, most of the time we create our own problems by overthinking it. Try to indulge in sports or exercises, do yoga and meditation. With a calm mind and a healthy lifestyle, you will always feel driven to go an extra mile.

How to calculate your daily number?

It is a simple equation that you can do by yourself. For this calculation, keep a tab at the current date, month and year along with your actual birth date and month. Now, you need to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will have to sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on July 17, and wanted to know the daily number for November 1, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: July is the seventh month of the year. 7 reduces to 7. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 17. 17 reduces to 8 (1+7 = 8)

Current Month: November is the 11th month. 11 is reduced to 1 (1+1 = 2)

Current Date: The date is 2, which reduces to 1 (2+0 = 2)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number = Adding all the master numbers 7+8+2+2+3 = 22 which is then further reduced to 2+2 = 4 as the daily number.

Personality Traits

Number 7 are curious beings. They are the thinkers and analysing things meticulously is their forte. They may tend to be introverted, inconsiderate and opinionated at most times. However, they should be proud of themselves as they also have a balanced mind that helps them gain complete control of themselves. You may find yourselves being attracted to spirituality sometimes in your life. In the negative traits, Number 7 people are found to be egoistic, selfish, and pessimistic at times.

